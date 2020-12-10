Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer shows duo ready for action

Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are headed to Disney Plus, and Disney gave investors a sneak peek during its investor meeting Thursday. Anthony Mackie reprises his MCU movie role as Sam Wilson/Falcon, with Sebastian Stan doing the same for his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

Not all is well between the two heroes, apparently. In one scene, Falcon teases the Winter Soldier about what's going on in his "cyborg brain," only to have Winter Soldier reply, "I hate you."

The show also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney Plus with a six-episode run starting on March 19, 2021. That follows the debut of WandaVision, which premieres on Jan. 15.