Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on hiatus due to coronavirus concerns

Marvel

Disney Plus' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is the latest big title to be hit by coronavirus concerns. Following the delay of the latest James Bond and the halt of Mission Impossible 7's shoot in Italy, production of the upcoming series was shut down in Prague, where the government has been locking down travel and events as countries around the world deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had begun a one-week shoot in Prague starting last Friday until it was shut down, Deadline reported Tuesday. Cast and crew were called back to Atlanta, where the bulk of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's shoot has been stationed for months. It wasn't detailed whether stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were among those in Prague.

Coronavirus concerns led Tom Cruise's latest Ethan Hunt mission to halt filming in Italy after the country went into lockdown. The latest James Bond pushed its release from April to November, with consideration of how the coronavirus outbreak has affected the "global theatrical marketplace."