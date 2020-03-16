Marvel's Disney Plus shows reportedly suspend production over coronavirus concerns

Marvel

After shutting down production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier due to the coronavirus outbreak last week, production on other Disney Plus shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been paused, Variety reported. WandaVision is scheduled to hit the streaming service in December 2020, while Loki is due out in spring 2021, and it's unclear if those release dates have been impacted.

Preproduction on Marvel's other Disney Plus shows will continue remotely -- What If is due in summer 2021 and Hawkeye is coming in late 2021, with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk coming later. Marvel didn't respond to a request for comment.

Marvel Studios owner Disney halted production on its live action movies last week, including MCU movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney's Mulan was due out on March 27, but that release has been postponed along with those of many other blockbusters.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. It's now infected nearly 170,000 people and caused more than 6,500 deaths globally.