The shakeup at Marvel TV seems to have claimed a victim -- Cloak and Dagger is ending after two seasons on Freeform, according to Deadline. The report comes five months after the second season ended.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe show focuses on a teenage couple with light-based superpowers and was among the projects led by Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb, who's reportedly leaving his role after MCU producer Kevin Feige's promotion as the company's chief creative officer.

Disney, which owns Freeform, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Given the cancellations of Marvel's other shows, like Daredevil, Jessica Jones and its other Netflix offerings, it seems like the company is giving itself a clean slate before its Disney Plus shows kick off. The streaming service will usher in a fresh batch of MCU shows, starting with fall 2020's The Falcon and Winter Soldier.

First published at 5:22 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:44 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.