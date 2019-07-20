Marvel's Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, was just announced at Comic-Con 2019

Marvel Studios went buck wild and revealed it's Phase 4 movie lineup at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but still managed to come up with one new big surprise: a new version of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, is also on the way.
Feige dropped the announcement after teasing how Phase 4 didn't even have time to talk about known films like Black Panther 2 or the possibilities of playing with the Fantastic Four or Mutants now that Disney owns Fox.
No release date was announced for Blade. But others like Black Widow (May 1, 2020), the Eternals (Nov. 6 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021), Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021) all now have concrete dates.
