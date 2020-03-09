CNET también está disponible en español.

Marvel's Black Widow gets a final trailer

The movie hits theaters May 1.

The final trailer for Marvel's Black Widow dropped Monday, and it focuses on the family dynamic between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and fellow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). The 24th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, it hits theaters May 1.

"Before I was an Avenger, I made mistakes," says Natasha. "And a lot of enemies."

The movie is set after 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and sees Natasha being forced to confront her past. That apparently means fighting supervillain Taskmaster and a bunch of fellow Black Widows.

The trailer comes a day after Johansson and Pugh posted a video celebrating the women of the MCU for International Women's Day.

