Marvel's Avengers video game details leak ahead of E3

Marvel

Marvel's Avengers video game will be detailed at E3 next week, but background has leaked already.

Ahead of the E3 showcase, a description of the Avengers video game was leaked via the E3 Coliseum website, including that the game will have co-op and solo play options.

The leaked details have since been taken down from the site, but according to PC Gamer the description of the E3 unveiling of the game said: "This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay."

"Assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat."

The game's showcase description has now been reduced to, "Join Crystal Dynamics and Marvel Games for a Panel about Marvel's The Avengers."

The long-awaited Avengers Project will be unveiled on June 10 at 6 p.m. PT during a presentation at the show by Japanese game developer Square Enix, Marvel tweeted Wednesday.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of "Marvel’s Avengers"! 🗓️ The event begins June 10th at 6pm PT: https://t.co/uJmah4JLc6 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble #PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/QSbf28PrLg — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 29, 2019

The announcement of the MCU-based game will be livestreamed on Square Enix's site.

The Avengers video game was first announced in January 2017, with Crystal Dynamics and Deus Ex studio Eidos Montreal attached to the project, according to CNET sister site GameSpot.

"They say the time of heroes is over. That if you're 'different,' you're dangerous. But I know the truth. The world will always need heroes. We just need to reassemble," the narration in the original teaser trailer says.

The teaser showed a damaged Iron Man's hand, Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer, with the tagline "reassemble."

"The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise," a Square Enix press release said at the time. "Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come."

First published at 12:37 p.m. PT on May 29.

Updated May 30 at 12:04 p.m. PT: Adds information on leaks. Originally published with the headline 'Marvel's Avengers video game to be revealed at E3'.