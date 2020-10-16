Marvel's Avengers PS5 and Xbox Series X version delayed to 2021

Square Enix/Marvel

If you were looking forward to playing Marvel's Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X or S this holiday season, you might want to set aside those plans. The next-gen version of the fun but flawed superhero adventure is being delayed to 2021, developer Crystal Dynamics said in a blog post Friday.

"We've also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be," Crystal Dynamics boss Scot Amos wrote.

He also revealed that the first free downloadable character, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, won't be joining the hero roster in October as originally planned.

"We're sorry for this slight delay, but we are dedicated as a team to quality first," he wrote.

The next-gen version, which will be available free for people who bought it on PS4 and Xbox One versions, was announced back in June. The PS5 version will allow players to customize their experience, choosing between an Enhanced Graphics Mode or a High Framerate mode. Other Sony titles like God of War provide this feature on the PlayStation 4 Pro (always go with the improved frame rate folks!)

The PS5 comes out Nov. 12, while the Xbox Series X and S arrive on Nov. 10.

