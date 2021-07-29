Marvel's Avengers lets you play as Black Panther in War for Wakanda expansion

Enlarge Image Square Enix

Marvel's Avengers, the single or multiplayer action game centered around the titular squad of superheroes, is adding a big name into the mix next month, with Black Panther set to join the list of playable characters. It's the centerpiece of the War for Wakanda expansion, which is set to arrive as a free update for gamers on PlayStation, Stadia, Steam and Xbox on Aug. 17.

"In addition to adding Black Panther, the third new playable superhero, the War for Wakanda expansion also brings with it two new villains, a brand new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions and more," the announcement from the game's developer Square Enix reads. The company also notes that the War for Wakanda expansion will add the most content to Marvel's Avengers since the game first launched in August of 2020.

The expansion's storyline will center around Black Panther namesake T'Challa as he fights to defend Wakanda from Klaw. Players will get to explore the royal palace overlooking Wakanda's "golden city" of Birnin Zana, as well as Shuri's laboratory, Zawavari's chambers and the Wakandan War Room. Expect a War Table livestream dedicated to the new expansion to premiere on the CrystalDynamics Twitch channel on Aug. 16.