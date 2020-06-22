Marvel's Avengers is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season

Crystal Dynamics

The upcoming Marvel's Avengers game caused a minor bit of controversy when it was announced at E3. Mainly because the video game Avengers look nothing like the MCU Avengers we've come to know and love. Despite that, there's still plenty of interest.

There's now another reason to get excited about the game: Marvel's Avengers isn't just heading to current generation consoles like the PS4 and the Xbox One. Square Enix has announced it'll be released on next generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, when they're released this holiday season.

But that presents another problem. Marvel's Avengers is set for release September 4, most likely a good few months before the release of next generation consoles. If you want to play the game on launch day, you could be sacrificing the ability to the play the game in higher fidelity on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Thankfully Sony has announced that those who buy the game on the PS4 will automatically get the game for free on PS5 if they decide to upgrade to the next generation console. Gary Snethen, the Chief Technology Officer at Crystal Dynamics -- the team developing the game -- announced the news on the PlayStation Blog.

"At Crystal Dynamics, we are gamers and we have a gamer-first mentality," Snethen wrote. "We want to make it easy for Marvel's Avengers players to enjoy the additional features PS5 brings to the game.

"Therefore, we're happy to announce that when you purchase Marvel's Avengers for the PS4 platform, either digitally or on disc, and later upgrade to a PS5, you get the PS5 version of the game with all of its enhancements free of charge!"

The PlayStation 5 version will allow players to customise their experience, choosing between an Enhanced Graphics Mode or a High Framerate mode. Other Sony titles like God of War provide this feature on the PlayStation 4 Pro (always go with the improved framerate folks!)

Marvel's Avengers hits stores September 4. The PS5 and Xbox Series X don't currently have a release date, but both are expected this holiday season.