Marvel's Avengers drops slick CGI trailer ahead of launch

After four weekends in beta, Marvel's Avengers game is almost upon us. Square Enix revealed a fast-paced CGI trailer that highlights most of the game's elements in under a minute.

It's directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who's helming the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie. It's pretty fun, especially since we're not getting any new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies any time soon.

Marvel's Avengers hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 4.