Marvel's Absolute Carnage sends fans on Willy Wonka-style treasure hunt

Marvel Comics

Carnage Rules! The first issue of Marvel Comics' Absolute Carnage hit shelves last week, but the publisher on Tuesday revealed that it's organized a treasure hunt Willy Wonka would be proud of. Much like the Golden Tickets of Roald Dahl's classic tale, Marvel hid "original, hand-drawn sketches" by the Spider-Man villain's co-creator Mark Bagley in 20 copies of the comic.

"What will the 20 sketches depict? That would be spoiling the fun!" wrote Marvel's Jamie Frevele in a post about the treasure hunt. "You'll have to get your sticky tendrils on your own copy of Absolute Carnage No .1 -- then turn to the back cover to see if you're one of the lucky ones."

The sketches are tucked away on a framed page on the back inside cover, and Marvel invited those lucky enough to find a sketch in their copy to post them on social media using the hashtags #absolutecarnage and #carnagerules.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man: Far From Home -- Everything to know

Only one person has found and shared theirs so far -- it depicts Venom -- but we'll update this piece whenever anyone else does so; hopefully we'll see all 20 soon.

Absolute Carnage, by writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman, sees the symbiote-empowered serial killer trying to resurrect an evil alien god, with Venom and Spidey teaming up to stop him. You might've seen Carnage's human half, Cletus Kasady, in the Venom midcredits scene last year, but the villain made his costumed debut in 1992's Amazing Spider-Man No. 360.

If you'll excuse me, I'm off to dig through every copy of Absolute Carnage I can find.