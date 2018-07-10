Marvel weighs in on Thanos' apocalyptic Reddit ban

Marvel Studios

On Monday, the mods behind the subreddit r/thanosdidnothingwrong enacted one of the biggest bans in Reddit history. To recreate Thanos' quest from Avengers: Infinity War to balance the universe by wiping out half of its inhabitants, the subreddit banned half of its subscribers. That's over 350,000 people banned.

Now, Marvel Studios has issued its response to the ban:

The response is short, but it seems like one big Thanos-stamp of approval.

The official Ant-Man and The Wasp Twitter also got in on the fun, making a reference to its ominous post-credit scene.

The spirit of the Reddit ban was contagious enough to rope in the real-life folks behind Avengers: Infinity War. Josh Brolin (the actor who plays Thanos) posted a short video on the subreddit. And Joe and Anthony Russo (the movie's directors) both joined the subreddit to see if they'd survive the ban.

There was also a petition to keep actor Jeremy Renner from joining the r/thanosdidnothingwrong sub, a reference to how Hawkeye (played by Renner) never appeared in the Infinity War movie.

Apparently keeping things canon was important to the people behind the ban. Now that things are over, the Reddit mod who came up with the idea, u/The-Jedi-Apprentice, has thanked everyone for participating. He also announced his retirement as a moderator for the sub.