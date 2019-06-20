Marvel really, really wants Keanu Reeves to join the MCU

Pain heals, and chicks dig scars, but glory lasts forever, Keanu Reeves once told us in The Replacements. Sounds like the perfect motto for a Marvel superhero.

And Reeves, who's having a most excellent and not at all bogus 2019, could join that super-powered universe. A reporter for CNET sister site ComicBook.com asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige if the company was planning anything involving Reeves, and indeed, strange things are afoot at the Circle K.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige said. "I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

Reeves has made headlines this year for everything from his starring action part in John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum to his role as a motorcycle daredevil toy in Toy Story 4 to his upcoming role in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game to a meme-worthy appearance in Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe.

There's also an online petition, with more than 34,000 signatures at press time, urging Time Magazine to make Reeves its person of the year.

Originally published June 19.