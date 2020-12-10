Marvel's WandaVision Disney Plus trailer reveals more of the super couple's life

Disney Plus

Disney investors took in a new trailer for Disney Plus series WandaVision Thursday as Disney laid out its 2021 streaming plans and ambitions. The new series stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Avengers' Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as her fellow Avenger and romantic partner, the android Vision.

In one scene in the new trailer, Vision seems to be controlling the vacuum cleaner while lounging on the couch.

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hMfnsC6oPB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

In September, an earlier trailer, partially presented in black and white, showed Wanda and Vision living a sort of 1950s sitcom-themed life. The footage drew comparisons with Bewitched, another show about a regular American household with members hiding special powers.

WandaVision has been delayed by the coronavirus, and is now set to premiere on Jan. 15, 2021 on Disney Plus.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. CNET's full coverage includes all the news from Disney's event.