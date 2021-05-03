Marvel teases the Eternals, Black Panther Wakanda Forever and loads more in new trailer

Marvel

Marvel on Monday released a teaser trailer chock-full of exciting tidbits about the films in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the highlights, the trailer offers up a first look at the Eternals. We also get release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Feb. 17, 2023, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, May 5, 2023.

The Phase 4 teaser trailer also reveals that Captain Marvel 2 will officially be called The Marvels and that Black Panther 2 will be called Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

"The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we're all part of one big family," reads a tweet from Marvel Entertainment.

In classic Marvel fashion, the trailer starts with footage from some of the biggest films in the MCU and offers an inspiring message about the power of film to connect people. It also includes a clip of people watching Avengers: Endgame in theater on opening night in 2019, an experience many are likely missing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new trailer also shows footage from the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movies, as well as a teaser logo for Marvel's new Fantastic Four movie.

