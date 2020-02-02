Marvel teases Loki, Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus

Marvel

Hello Disney Plus! That's quite a line-up you just showcased. There were a few rumours the Super Bowl would showcase new footage for upcoming Marvel show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and those rumors were correct. What we didn't know: That footage would also come packaged with some clips of other Disney Plus shows WandaVision and Loki.

The trailer is super-slick and touts that the "universe is expanding." It looks like Marvel is really working hard to preserve the production values of the MCU in television form.

Personally, I can't wait to see what Marvel does with this Loki show. According to Disney we can expect Falcon and the Winter Soldier this fall. Wandavision is also coming out this year, but we'll have to wait until 2021 for Loki.