Marvel takes you behind the scenes in new Disney Plus documentaries

What's next for Marvel? Find out in a selection of documentaries exploring the past and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now streaming on Disney Plus.

Disney is celebrating the second birthday of its streaming service on Friday with a slew of teasers, videos and announcements for forthcoming films and TV shows including Star Wars, Pixar and more. On the Marvel side, recent MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes its streaming debut, as do those behind-the-scenes documentaries.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye brings you up to speed for when Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld take a bow in their own series Hawkeye, starting Nov. 24. The 10-minute documentary takes a look back at the purple-clad archer's history on screen in the MCU, recapping his journey from a first appearance as a SHIELD agent in Thor, his brainwashing by Loki in The Avengers, siding with Captain America in Civil War and his adoption of the vigilante guise of Ronin in Endgame. Having been there when Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow sacrificed herself during Avengers: Endgame, he's also been set up as a target for her sister Yelena in the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings does exactly what it says in the title. This 1 hour special is worth watching to see how they put together those thrilling martial arts fight sequences.

And if you want to know more about Marvel's future on Disney Plus, check out the other documentary streaming Friday. Marvel Studios 2021 Disney Plus Day Special will explore the shows that make up Phase Four of the MCU, and it's set to stream for subscribers at 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET / 4:45 pm. GMT.

Disney Plus is set to premiere Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk in 2022. Other titles already announced include Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot and a Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special.