Marvel Studios: Legends hits Disney Plus on Jan. 8

Marvel Studios

As if the 10 Disney Plus shows that Disney announced last week weren't enough, Marvel on Tuesday revealed another show coming to the streaming service. Marvel Studios: Legends revisits major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each episode focusing on one character. The first two center on Wanda Maximoff and Vision and drop on Jan. 8 -- setting you up nicely for WandaVision on Jan. 15.

It sounds like a clip show for each MCU character, so you don't have to rewatch any of the 23 movies ahead of the upcoming Disney Plus shows. The company didn't reveal which characters will be covered next, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney Plus on March 19 and Loki is coming in May, so expect Legends episodes on them soon.

When it comes to movies, Black Widow is still set for May 7 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is coming July 7, but the latter will be Shang-Chi's first MCU adventure -- no reminders needed.