Marvel Studios announces new Secret Invasion series for Disney Plus

Marvel/Screenshot by CNET

Marvel Studios is adapting its Secret Invasion comic book storylines as part of a new series for Disney Plus.

Announced on Thursday during the company's investor day, the new series on Disney Plus will bring in Nick Fury as Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos from 2019's Captain Marvel.

The Secret Invasion comic arc saw many classic Marvel heroes replaced with Skrulls, a race of alien shapeshifters that first made its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel. The goal of the Skrulls, in the comic event, was to invade Earth.

"While in the grips of paranoia, Earth's mightiest heroes have to band together to fight off an armada of Skrull ships carrying an army of super-charged alien warriors," reads a description for the comics run on Marvel's website. "Traitors are exposed and lives are lost as the shape-shifting zealots lay claim to the planet, and only by compromising their ideals do the heroes stand a chance!"

In the post-credits scene for last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home it was revealed that the versions of former SHIELD agent Maria Hill and director Nick Fury were actually Skrull characters from Captain Marvel.

No release date for the series was announced.

The series is the latest in a long-running list of of Marvel properties to head to Disney Plus. Next year will see the debut of WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki to go alongside a variety of MCU films including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals and the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

Other Disney Plus shows in the works from Marvel Studios include series around Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.