Marvel signs deal for Shang-Chi 2, report says

Marvel Studios

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel, according to a report Monday. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed a multiyear deal with Disney to write and direct the second movie, Deadline said, as well as developing TV series for Disney Plus and Hulu.

One of those projects will be a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney's streaming service Disney Plus, according to the report.

Shang-Chi is available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.