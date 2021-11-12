Marvel shows headed to Disney Plus: Zombies, '90s X-Men, Agatha Harkness and more

Enlarge Image Marvel

Remember the '90s X-Men cartoon? Marvel is bringing it back in a new series on Disney Plus, along with new TV shows featuring Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man and Marvel Zombies. Plus you can also take your first look at Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel in a special Marvel Cinematic Universe documentary streaming on Disney Plus now.

Disney celebrated the second birthday of its streaming service on Friday with a slew of teasers, videos and announcements for forthcoming films and TV shows including Star Wars, Pixar's offerings and more. On the Marvel side, recent MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its streaming debut, as did a couple of behind-the-scenes documentaries. Then there's the Disney Plus Day Marvel Special, a documentary available now on the streaming service that gives a first glimpse of Oscar Isaac, Tatiana Maslany and Iman Vellani in their solo shows Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, all streaming in 2022.

It also reveals entirely new titles. There's more MCU live action in Echo and a WandaVision spinoff titled Agatha: House of Harkness. On the animated front, you can look forward to Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and, get this: X-Men '97, returning to the world of the classic cartoon.

If you add in the titles we already knew about (Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot and a Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, and What If…? season 2), that adds up to 14 Marvel TV shows coming to Disney Plus in coming years. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "We've had lots of different types of shows starting with WandaVision, rounding up the year with Hawkeye, and that's always what we wanted out of Disney Plus -- a place where we could bring and expand the MCU in new in different ways."

First looks at Marvel's 2022 shows

Marvel's shows this year (WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye) all focus on familiar faces from the MCU. 2022 is a year of comic book characters never seen on screen before, so these clips in the special are a first chance to see how they look.

Moon Knight is described as a "globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante." Oscar Isaac stars as the rooftop-leaping hero, whose dissociative identity disorder and multiple identities are symbolized in the clip by lots of mirrors and even some different accents.

is described as a "globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante." Oscar Isaac stars as the rooftop-leaping hero, whose dissociative identity disorder and multiple identities are symbolized in the clip by lots of mirrors and even some different accents. Marvel She-Hulk , aka superhuman lawyer Jennifer Walters, is played by Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany. Marvel specifically refers to this one as a "comedy series." The clip sees her meet Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and make the famous promise "You wouldn't like me when I'm angry." The series will also see a return for rival big green guy the Abomination, played by Tim Roth and briefly seen in Shang-Chi.

, aka superhuman lawyer Jennifer Walters, is played by Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany. Marvel specifically refers to this one as a "comedy series." The clip sees her meet Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and make the famous promise "You wouldn't like me when I'm angry." The series will also see a return for rival big green guy the Abomination, played by Tim Roth and briefly seen in Shang-Chi. Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City who's a huge fan of the Avengers and Captain Marvel. The clip features Kamala mixing her normal life at school and the mosque with trying out her new superpowers in a homemade costume. Ms. Marvel is set to debut in fall 2022.

Brand-new Marvel announcements

No clips or release dates for these yet, but Marvel announced these new projects.

• Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf superhero who will be introduced in Hawkeye.

Marvel

• Agatha: House of Harkness sees Kathryn Hahn return as the scene-stealing sorceress from WandaVision. Jac Schaeffer returns as head writer.

• X-Men '97 is an animated series that "explores new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series." The show ran from 1992 to 1997, suggesting the series will pick up where the previous series left off. We hope it has a similar animation style -- and it better have the theme tune!

• Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series following a young Peter Parker on his way to becoming the MCU's Spider-Man. If that sounds kinda like something you've seen a million times before, Marvel promises "a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."

• Marvel Zombies is an animated series from Marvel Studios, based on the popular comic and following the undead-themed episode 5 of What If…?

Stuff we already knew about

Marvel also has a few other series in the works that have been previously announced.

Secret Invasion : We first saw Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury team up with Ben Mendelsohn's shape-shifting Skrull Talos in the movie Captain Marvel. This series follows a series of comics in which a faction of Skrulls was discovered to have infiltrated Earth.

: We first saw Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury team up with Ben Mendelsohn's shape-shifting Skrull Talos in the movie Captain Marvel. This series follows a series of comics in which a faction of Skrulls was discovered to have infiltrated Earth. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special : A special created by Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn.

: A special created by Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn. Ironheart : Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a teenage genius who creates an Iron Man-style high-tech armor suit.

: Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a teenage genius who creates an Iron Man-style high-tech armor suit. What If…? Season 2: After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, the Watcher returns in a new season of the animated series exploring different offshoots of the MCU's ever-expanding Multiverse.

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, the Watcher returns in a new season of the animated series exploring different offshoots of the MCU's ever-expanding Multiverse. I Am Groot: A series of shorts following Baby Groot as the taciturn sapling grows up and gets into trouble among the stars. Acclaimed stop motion animator Kirsten Lepore directed.

If you can't wait, there are also a couple of Marvel documentaries and recaps streaming now. Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye brings you up to speed for when Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld take a bow in their own series Hawkeye, starting Nov. 24. The 10-minute clip show follows the purple-clad archer's history on screen in the MCU, recapping his journey from first showing up as a SHIELD agent in Thor, his brainwashing by Loki in The Avengers, siding with Captain America in Civil War and his adoption of the vigilante Ronin guise in Endgame. Having been there when Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow sacrificed herself during Avengers: Endgame, he's also been set up as a target for her sister Yelena in the post-credits scene of Black Widow.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings does exactly what it says in the title. This one-hour special is worth watching to see how they put together those thrilling martial arts fight sequences, plus lead actor Simu Liu makes a charming guide to the moviemaking process.