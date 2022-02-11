Wordle 'current streak' problem fixed Uncharted review Blade Runner 2099 in the works Valentine's Day romance scams Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials

Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders are finally leaving Netflix

Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Punisher are also departing Netflix, but no word yet on whether they'll be renewed on Disney Plus.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Daredevil

Daredevil strikes a heroic pose.

 Netflix

Marvel TV series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher and The Defenders will be leaving Netflix at the end of this month, CNET has learned.

The MCU series were produced pre-Disney Plus days, so they were made for Netflix. The TV shows were all canceled by Netflix by 2018. The rights will revert back to Disney on Feb. 28, as reported earlier Friday by What's on Netflix

No word yet on whether any or all of the series will be renewed now that they're Disney property again, though Charlie Cox's Daredevil did appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as did Daredevil villain Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus.

Read more: MCU timeline: How to watch all 23 Marvel movies in the perfect order

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

See all photos