Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders are finally leaving Netflix

Netflix

Marvel TV series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher and The Defenders will be leaving Netflix at the end of this month, CNET has learned.

The MCU series were produced pre-Disney Plus days, so they were made for Netflix. The TV shows were all canceled by Netflix by 2018. The rights will revert back to Disney on Feb. 28, as reported earlier Friday by What's on Netflix.

No word yet on whether any or all of the series will be renewed now that they're Disney property again, though Charlie Cox's Daredevil did appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as did Daredevil villain Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus.

