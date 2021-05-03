Marvel reveals Eternals, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2 news and teases Fantastic Four

Marvel on Monday detailed new titles for several of its 2022 and 2023 movies, along with a tease that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ever closer to debuting the Fantastic Four.

A new teaser trailer includes a first look at footage from Eternals, starring an ensemble that includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, along with Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden and Kit Harrington.

Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 each receive new titles along with reconfirmation of their dates: Black Panther Wakanda Forever debuting July 8, 2022, and The Marvels dated for Nov. 11, 2022. Black Panther's new title comes as the sequel gets ready for filming to begin without its previous lead, the late Chadwick Boseman. Actress Lupita Nyong'o recently told Yahoo it will be "reshaped" by director Ryan Coogler to be respectful to the loss of the actor to colon cancer last summer.

The Marvels will bring back Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, but is also set to tie in with two Disney Plus series: WandaVision's Teyonah Parris will reprise Monica Rambeau, and new Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani will first debut the role of Kamala Khan on her Disney Plus series before appearing in the Captain Marvel sequel.

We also get release dates for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023).

And while no date or other information was revealed, the sizzle included a flash of the number four, teasing the eventual debut of a Fantastic Four film to be directed by Jon Watts.

"The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we're all part of one big family," reads a tweet from Marvel Entertainment.

In classic Marvel fashion, the trailer starts with footage from some of the biggest films in the MCU and offers an inspiring message about the power of film to connect people. It also includes a clip of people watching Avengers: Endgame in theaters on opening night in 2019, an experience many are likely missing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage from the upcoming Black Widow film (debuting July 9, 2021, in theaters and on Disney Plus) as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (debuting Sept. 3, 2021, in theaters) also had moments during the sizzle.