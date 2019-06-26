To be Loki, or not to be Loki: Marvel releases superhero plays for schools

Marvel

If high school students can pull off a play all about sci-fi horror film Alien, why not Marvel superheroes?

Marvel Comics and licensing house Samuel French are teaming up to release a series of three one-act plays about Marvel superheroes written specifically to be performed by high school students, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The Marvel Spotlight plays include Hammered: A Thor and Loki Play; Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play; and Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play. The plays can be officially licensed by schools.

In Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play, written by Masi Asare,Kamala, Kahn tries to boost Ms. Marvel's superhero image by writing her own fan fiction. But when building a fandom becomes an obsession, Kamala's schoolwork and friendships begin to suffer. To become the hero she always wanted to be, Kamala must learn to accept herself just as she is -- imperfections and all.

Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play is written by Karen Zacarías. It follows Doreen Green (also known as Squirrel Girl) on her adventures at Empire State University as she makes new friends -- and protects them from super villains.

Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play is written by Christian Borle. In it, teenage Thor and Loki compete with and prank each other as usual. But underneath all the mischief, the two Princes of Asgard discover their own brotherly bond.

So far there are only three plays to choose from, but hopefully more are on the way. If Marvel and Samuel French are taking requests, a play all about Captain Marvel and her cat-like alien pal Goose would be fun to see on stage. Hint, hint.