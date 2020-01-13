Marvel Sudios

Marvel is ramping up its Black Widow promotion, following up last year's teaser trailer with a special look on Monday. Instead of focusing on Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson's fight, the latest footage shows off more of Taskmaster, an intentionally mysterious role who's actor hasn't even been announced yet.

More importantly, the special look gives David Harbour's Red Guardian a chance to defend himself when Rachel Weisz's Melina says, "You got fat."

"It's mainly water weight," is the reply.

Maybe more crucially, Black Widow says: "There's a new world of Widows," over a shot of dozens of suited up women who look like they could be Marvel's answer to the Themyscirian Amazons.

Black Widow will delve into Natasha Romanoff's spy origins and will take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. It stars Pugh as Natasha's sister figure Yelena Belova who's also credited as Black Widow; Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, another who's credited as Black Widow; and Harbour as Red Guardian aka Russia's version of Captain America. Plus Robert Downey Jr. is rumored to make a cameo as Iron Man.

Black Widow will crawl into cinemas April 30 in Australia, and May 1 in the US and the UK.