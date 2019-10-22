Marvel podcasts are coming to SiriusXM

Marvel

Marvel will create a slew of new exclusive podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora, under a new multi-year deal announced Tuesday.

"Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard—and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world," Marvel President Dan Buckley said in a release.

Iconic characters Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord will each get a scripted 10-episode podcast series. A fifth series will feature all four of the characters. Unscripted podcasts are slated to include pop culture analysis, and regular talk shows featuring celebrity guests.

SiriusXM and Marvel debuted the content partnership in August with a limited-run, 80-song streaming station which played a track from every year of Marvel Comics' history to celebrate its 1,000th issue.

The new podcasts will begin premiering in 2020.

[Read more: Disney Plus reveals 3 more Marvel series: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight]