Marvel/Andy Park

Some of the coolest (and weirdest) superhero posters unfurled at Disney's D23 biennial fan expo in Anaheim this weekend. Along with Black Widow, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier posters, we found out... a lot.

A new poster teased Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kit Harrington joined The Eternals, a Black Widow trailer slid in, Tom Holland kind of addressed the Spider-Man controversy and we got a first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil. That was very cool.

Comic book artist Andy Park showed off a couple of his Marvel posters on Twitter, and they reveal some intriguing pieces of imagery.

Take a look at these stunners below.

Black Widow

Before we say anything, just look at it. Look at this goodness:

Andy Park you've outdone yourself with this bold, red, message-laden poster. The Black Widow origin movie is set to bring a rounded look at Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, who (spoiler) dies in Avengers: Endgame.

The poster features the movie's talented cast, lining up the likes of Florence Pugh (Black Widow's sister Yelena Belova), Rachel Weisz (Malina) and David Harbour (new hero Red Guardian). You can tell for sure the movie will cover why Natasha's ledger is filled with red.

Black Widow is scheduled for May 1, 2020.

WandaVision

Park's design certainly captures the Disney Plus TV series' 1950s setting.

The shadow on the left of the wall is one of the poster's most intriguing aspects, in that it forms the outline of Scarlet Witch's headdress from the comics. There's also a little dot where a Mind Stone might go in place for Vision.

Even more intriguing is Park's comment: "This @DisneyPlus show is gonna be something totally fresh.. & weird!"

You've certainly captured that. Love the red-hued TV glow over the black-and-white background too.

WandaVision will debut in early 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

For Falcon and his Winter Soldier buddy, we've got a snapshot from Disney Plus' Instagram story:

Disney Plus Instagram

They're both... gazing purposefully at something over to the left (their right) with clear skies overhead. Falcon's new Captain America outfit is nice to see while Bucky, aka The Winter Soldier, is looking very dignified in a darker ensemble.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere in late 2020.