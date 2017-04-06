Marvel's 'New Warriors' is bringing Squirrel Girl to TV

We all know the powerful and popular Avengers, but what about the heroes with unimpressive powers and awkward social skills? Meet Marvel's "New Warriors" -- young adult heroes who are just venturing into adulthood with not-so-super powers and a lot to learn.

"New Warriors" is Marvel's first live-action comedy. The first of its ten 30-minute episodes will debut in 2018 on Freeform TV. Kevin Biegel -- who is best known for his comedy series "Cougar Town" -- will serve as the series showrunner.

"Not quite super, not yet heroes, Marvel's 'New Warriors' is about that time in your life when you first enter adulthood and feel like you can do everything and nothing at once -- except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates," according to Marvel.com.

The series will focus on six young people "with powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of the Avengers" -- living and working together.

Marvel fan favorite Squirrel Girl will be part of the cast. She's a young girl named Doreen Green who can communicate with squirrels -- a power that's helped her defeat major supervillains including M.O.D.O.K., Terrax and Thanos in the comic books.

In the comics, Squirrel Girl is a member of the Great Lakes Avengers. She also ends up being hired as a nanny for Danielle Cage -- the daughter of none other than Marvel superheroes Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.

But in this TV series Doreen still seems to be a superhero in the making.

"Doreen is confident and has the powers of a squirrel," Marvel.com added. "She's acrobatic, can fight and talk to other squirrels. Her most important trait is that she has faith in people and teaches them to believe in themselves."

The cast for the series has yet to be announced.

