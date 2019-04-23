Marvel movies for three days straight: Follow my 59-hour MCU marathon here

My 59-hour Marvel movie marathon is here. Yes, I'm about to watch 59 hours straight of Marvel movies, back to back to back.

For two and a half days, I'll essentially be confined to a chair at an AMC theater in San Francisco as I attempt to watch all the movies from start to finish, beginning with Iron Man and wrapping up with Avengers: Endgame on Thursday. I'll sleep in a theater chair and eat way more popcorn than I probably should. It's been nice knowing you everyone.

5-day vacation or trip to the movies? pic.twitter.com/vbfr7ySqal — Abrar Al-Heeti (@alheeti_3) April 23, 2019

I slept well Monday night, the night before the big race, but not for very long since I got home late, so we'll see how far I make it before crashing today. I might end up napping through Thor at 4:50. My bags are packed with (hopefully) everything I'll need to keep me going: toothbrush, toothpaste, neck pillow, warm socks, and chargers. Lots and lots of chargers.

I'll add to this story and share updates about my dwindling state of mind on Twitter, so be sure to follow me there to see how I'm holding up.

I've only seen three MCU movies to date: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. I liked them, but I wouldn't count myself a giant Marvel fan ... yet. Here's to hopefully becoming one.

Here's the movie rundown:

Tuesday, 9:23 a.m. PT: I'm standing outside the AMC Metreon waiting to get in. There are seven other people waiting. Figured they would have opened the doors by now. First meal of the day: lemon cake from Starbucks. A needed sugar rush.

Tuesday, 9:58 a.m. PT: I'm in my seat! These chairs are seriously nice. Plenty of space between rows, which is great for getting in and out and stretching your legs.

This story originally published at 10 a.m. PT and will be updated often over the course of the marathon.