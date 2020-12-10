Marvel is making a new Fantastic Four movie

Disney Plus

Disney just added even more heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel chief Kevin Feige dropped the news Thursday (during a Disney investor presentation) that the studio is making a new version of Fantastic Four, after Fox's 2005 version and a panned 2015 version.

Jon Watts, who successfully rebooted the Spider-Man franchise with Tom Holland sticking the landing as Peter Parker, has been tapped to handle the new movie. "Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four!" Marvel's official Twitter confirmed.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

No word yet on casting, though John Krasinski has been a longtime fan favorite to play Reed Richards, aka the extremely elastic Mr. Fantastic. Krasinski's real-life wife, Emily Blunt, is also a favorite for Richards' wife, Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman.

You know the deal, give us John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm pic.twitter.com/f2NCWQrlsy — 𝕲𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 𝕸𝕻 🎆🌴🌊⚡️ (@RiptheoldTay) December 11, 2020

The rights to Fantastic Four are now in Marvel's hands, after Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox. We don't have a theatrical release date yet, but in the meantime, a host of Marvel content is set for 2021, including Disney Plus series WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki in the first half of the year, with series around Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming in the second half of the year.

MCU films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals and the untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel are also coming in 2021.