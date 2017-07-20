Marvel's hair-raising 'Inhumans' trailer shows Medusa's deadly locks

When Medusa gets mad, her hair could strangle you.

The newest trailer for Marvel's "Inhumans" series released at San Diego Comic-Con Friday night showcases the superpowers that this royal family of heroes can wield.

The two-minute trailer starts with a woman running from pursuers, during which she meets a green-skinned man who introduces her to the city of Attilan -- a hidden place on the moon where superpowered humans live.

Following which are snippets of the leaders of this colony, which include Maximus (Iwan Rheon, previously from "Game of Thrones") as he clashes with his brother Black Bolt (Anson Mount) over the looming threat of Attilan getting discovered.

The aforementioned Medusa (Serinda Swan) using her magical hair to intimidate Maximus, Karnak (Ken Leung) fighting his way through gunman, Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor) sending tremors through the ground and Lockjaw the big bulldog teleporting characters around.

The trailer and several scenes from the show debuted at a panel Friday night, shortly before the same footage made its Imax debut outside of Comic-Con at a pop-up theater open to the public.

The first two episodes of the "Inhumans" show will premiere in Imax theaters on September 1, with the series itself debuting on ABC on September 29.