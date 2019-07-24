Marvel

Marvel comics icon Stan Lee may no longer be with us, but he'll never be forgotten. Especially on the New York street that will likely bear his name.

The New York City Council voted Tuesday to approve a proposal to name a Bronx street after Lee, according to the New York Post.

The proposal suggests co-naming University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th as Stan Lee Way. Co-naming means the old street name will still show up on maps, as well as on street signs alongside the new name.

Lee has a personal history with the Bronx. He once lived at 1720 University Avenue and attended high school at DeWitt Clinton HS in the Bronx.

All that's still needed to make the proposal official is a mayoral sign-off. The New York City Council didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee died in November 2018 at 95. He'll be back as a kid in an upcoming animated project called The Amazing Stan.