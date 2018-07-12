CNET también está disponible en español.

Marvel hires female director for upcoming Black Widow film

Marvel's standalone superhero film starring Scarlett Johansson finally has a director, Cate Shortland.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her Avengers role of Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Black Widow movie. 

It looks like Marvel's action-adventure movie Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson reprising her Avengers role, will be directed by a woman.

Australian director Cate Shortland, who is best known for her female-led movies Lore and Berlin Syndrome, will helm to superhero movie, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

Marvel Studios searched for a director for over six months, execs considering over 49 directors for the film, according to Deadline on Thursday.

Black Widow will tell the story of Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff, a Russian spy who switches sides to become a superhero, well before the events that take place during the first Avengers movie.

The Black Widow script is also penned by female screenwriter and producer Jac Schaeffer, best known for her 2009 film Timer.

