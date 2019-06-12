Kuato Studios

Learning to read and write can be daunting for kids, but with the new Marvel Hero Tales mobile app from Kuato Studios, little ones hopefully can get some help from Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and other Marvel greats.

The free app, available on iOS and Android, encourages kids from 7 to 11 to write their own Marvel stories while developing their language and reading skills.

The Marvel Hero Tales app lets kids follow superheroes like Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, Captain America and Captain Marvel as they "level up" by completing activities such as word collection and comprehension of words.

Players can then use these words to write their own story by building sentences inside a comic book panel. Their choice of words directly affects the outcome of the superhero's mission. The final result is a personalized comic book that can be shared with friends and family.

The storylines and word choices are adapted to the player's age, with shorter and simpler language used for younger audiences, and more complex vocabulary words for the older kids.

As players progress within the app, their achievements earn them badges for their success.

Kuato Studios

"This is the most personal project I've ever been involved with, not just because of my love of the Marvel Universe, but also because as a child with undiagnosed dyslexia, school, and particularly reading, was incredibly challenging for me," Mark Horneff, CEO of Kuato Studio, said in a statement.

Horneff remembers being given a copy of Spider-Man at age 8 and reading it cover to cover."

"Those adventures fed not only my imagination, but my confidence as a storyteller and my passion for reading," Horneff said. "My hope is that Marvel Hero Tales will inspire a new generation of Marvel readers and storytellers, and in some small way, allow that 8-year-old to repay some of the debt I owe to Peter Parker."