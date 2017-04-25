See a DIY Star-Lord jetpack from 'Guardians' in action

There are plenty of awe-inspiring gadgets in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," but Star-Lord's jetpack might just be the coolest.

In a video posted Monday, YouTube star the Hacksmith takes his DIY Star-Lord jetpack for a test run -- and almost breaks his arm in the process.

The viral video, which has more than 110,000 views and counting, shows the Hacksmith wearing Star-Lord's mask and jacket along with the jetpack.

He first tests it out, with varying results, while standing on a longboard. Then he tries the jetpack while riding a bike and achieves a maximum speed of 43 mph (70 kph).

But this test isn't complete without an injury. So the Hacksmith proceeds to test the jetpack by wearing it while standing on top of a longboard pushing a shopping cart, which results in a very painful-looking crash.

Even the cameraman is recorded as saying, "Oh that was a bad one! I told him not to."

As a bonus, the Hacksmith includes the actual footage he filmed of himself right when he crashed, complete with his gasps of pain and the moment when he pops his dislocated shoulder back into place. Ouch!

"It seems so easy, and then I lost control," the Hacksmith says.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" opened in Australia on April 25, and will open in the UK on April 28 and the US on May 5.