Marvel: Falcon and Winter Soldier is Disney Plus' most watched series premiere

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was Disney Plus' most-watched series premiere yet, Disney's Marvel said Monday, based on viewing from its premiere Friday through Sunday. Marvel didn't provide any hard numbers for the amount of viewing of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first episode generated.

The milestone is partly a function of the rapidly expanding subscriber base of Disney Plus. Popular series that debut recently are more likely to be watched by more people at their premieres than the shows that came before, when fewer people subscribed to the service.

For example, The Mandalorian -- Disney Plus' breakout success -- had its series premiere the same day the service itself launched, when it was live in just the US, Canada and the Netherlands. Disney Plus' subscriber base was a fraction of the size then. Three months after The Mandalorian premiere, Disney Plus had less than 29 million subscribers. Earlier this month, Disney Plus crossed more than 100 million subscribers.

Even WandaVision, another Marvel original series, premiered just 10 weeks ago on Jan. 15, but that was before Disney Plus launched more widely in Europe as a part Disney's latest streaming service, Star, in late February.

Marvel noted that after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's No. 1 ranking, WandaVision and the second season premiere of The Mandalorian (in October) had the next-most-watched opening weekends on Disney Plus among its original series. It didn't characterize which one had more viewership between the two.