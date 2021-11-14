Marvel drops first Ms. Marvel teaser for new Disney Plus series

Marvel

Marvel is racking up TV shows on Disney Plus, with Ms. Marvel the latest to see its first trailer. The six-episode miniseries directly feeds into The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel (count the "Marvels").

Check out the first trailer for Ms. Marvel below.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City. A big fan of Captain Marvel, she eventually gains shape-shifting powers and becomes a superhero herself.

Stand-up comedian and screenwriter Bisha K. Ali is head writer on the series (she also wrote an episode of Loki), with duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) leading the directing team.

At the end of last year, Marvel dropped a brilliant sizzle reel for Ms. Marvel including the exact moment Vellani was cast as Khan.

Ms. Marvel the superhero is set to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will appear in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels. The Captain Marvel sequel is pegged for 2023, with Brie Larson returning as Captain Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

A bunch of trailers for Marvel and Star Wars came out of Disney Plus Day, a celebration of the streamer's two-year anniversary.

Ms. Marvel is looking at an early 2022 release on Disney Plus.