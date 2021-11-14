Best Black Friday deals Adele's One Night Only: How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi series Taylor Swift's best lyrics Google Doodle marks Fanny Hensel's 216th birthday PS5 Black Friday

Marvel drops first Moon Knight teaser starring Oscar Isaac

The Disney Plus series will wax and wane in 2022.

Friday brought a first look at Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel series Moon Knight. 

Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight. Though he doesn't have superpowers, the Marvel comics character is a crime-fighting former US Marine with dissociative identity disorder who becomes a conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The series consists of six 40-50 minute episodes and will premiere in 2022.

The Moon Knight teaser was one of a bunch that came out of Disney Plus Day, an event that celebrates the streamer's two-year anniversary. Along with forthcoming shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, Moon Knight is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

