Marvel drops first Moon Knight teaser starring Oscar Isaac

Marvel

Friday brought a first look at Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel series Moon Knight.

Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight. Though he doesn't have superpowers, the Marvel comics character is a crime-fighting former US Marine with dissociative identity disorder who becomes a conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

The series consists of six 40-50 minute episodes and will premiere in 2022.

The first teaser for Marvel Studios’ ‘MOON KNIGHT’. pic.twitter.com/eWUK3HopET — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2021

The Moon Knight teaser was one of a bunch that came out of Disney Plus Day, an event that celebrates the streamer's two-year anniversary. Along with forthcoming shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, Moon Knight is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.