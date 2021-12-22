Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer spirals out of control

Marvel

"Things just got outta hand," a dark and ominous version of Doctor Strange says in the new trailer for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released Wednesday.

The trailer shows Strange dealing with a multiverse that appears to have spiraled out of control. He seeks help from Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, who's been living in isolation since the events of WandaVision.

We also see glimpses in the trailer of former Strange ally Karl Mordo, new hero America Chavez and a tentacled monster with a huge eye throwing a bus at Strange.

Marvel on Wednesday also shared a poster for the film on Twitter.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/AycwreZ9fd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 22, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out May 6, 2022.

SPOILER ahead, stop reading now to avoid.

Some people got a look at the new Doctor Strange trailer ahead of its wider release on Wednesday. The trailer is shown after the credits for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.