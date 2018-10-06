Marvel's Daredevil season 3 details revealed at NYCC 2018

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Marvel's Daredevil is returning to Netflix for a third season, but our hero Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) just doesn't seem as optimistic as before. Daredevil's big bad Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) also returns with a vengeance, and Daredevil allies Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) are back too.

More details about the new season came out Saturday at New York Comic Con from actors Cox, D'Onofrio, Henson, Woll, Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel, Jay Ali, plus series showrunner Erik Oleson and Jeph Loeb, executive producer and Marvel's head of television.

The panel started with a sizzle reel of all the Marvel Netflix shows so far, including scenes from Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, and ended with a few moments of Daredevil's upcoming third season.

"At the beginning of season 3, Matt (Murdock) is at an all-time low," Cox said on the panel. "On that journey, he's aided by the wonderful Sister Maggie, played by the wonderful Joanne Whalley. I got to explore a new side to Matt, a new vulnerability we haven't seen before."

In another clip shown at the panel, Sister Maggie helps Matt recover from injuries sustained during Marvel's Defenders. She tends to his wounds as he lies in an infirmary bed in the orphanage he grew up in -- and we learn she knows he's the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, and that the building collapse at the end of Defenders left Matt deaf in one ear and without his heightened sense.

The new footage also features a scene in which Karen tries to convince a skeptical Foggy that Matt is alive.

"Foggy is trying to find out who he is without Matt, without his best friend," Henson said.

A third video shown at the panel features Fisk in prison, asking for a deal from Special Agent Nadeem (Ali) to protect Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), "the woman he loves."

A fourth video shows Matt facing a squad of FBI agents after he attacks Fisk's lawyer Benjamin Donovan, played by Danny Johnson. Fisk's transport is ambushed, but he's rescued by a FBI agent Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, played by Wilson Bethel.

"This is the beginning of that kind of weird relationship that develops throughout the season," Bethel said on the panel. "Unfortunately for Dex, he also gets taken under Fisk's wing."

Dex eventually becomes the new villain known as Bullseye, originally played by Colin Farrell in the 2003 film Daredevil.

In the new season 3 trailer, which debuted Thursday, Murdock once again faces off against villain Fisk. Fisk is newly released from prison with plans on turning Hell's Kitchen against Daredevil.

The trailer ends with a different actor wearing the familiar red mask proclaiming to be the real Daredevil, and wreaking havoc on Hell's Kitchen. This could very well be part of Fisk's plan to give the city a new villain.

In previously released footage of the new season, Murdock doesn't seem to believe in finding "justice in the court of law" anymore, and instead he now believes, "darkness only responds to darkness." So fans can expect a lot more violence from Marvel's latest conflicted hero.

Marvel's Daredevil season 3 debuts on Netflix on Oct. 19.

