Marvel confirms Phase 4 release dates, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder and new Doctor Strange at Comic-Con

Today, at Comic-Con today Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios unveiled Phase 4 slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He hit the stage at Marvel's panel in Hall H Saturday night and announced at tantalizing suite of new superhero movies over the next two years including Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
He also teased the answer to the biggest lingering question since the merger of Disney and Fox. How long until we see some X-Men or other Marvel superheroes join our faves?
Plans are apparently in the works.
Oh, and surprise! Blade is back.
Okay, let's catch our breath for a second!
Here is Marvel's Phase 4 schedule:
- May 1, 2020: Black Widow
- Fall, 2020: Untitled
- Nov. 6, 2020: The Eternals movie
- Feb. 12, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spring, 2021: WandaVision Disney Plus series
- May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Spring, 2021: Loki Disney Plus series
- Summer, 2021: Untitled
- Fall, 2021: The Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney Plus series
- Nov. 5, 2021: Thor 4: Love and Thunder
The long-rumored Black Widow is definitely happening, and will star Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland will direct the movie, which is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.
We even got a bit of footage.
Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder is coming Nov. 5, 2021! It's The fourth in the series, starring Chris Hemsworth, with Taika Waititi on for writing and directing. Perhaps the biggest news: Taika Waititi has announced that Natalie Portman will be Lady Thor in Thor 4. Incredible stuff, especially since Jane and Thor's relationship seemed to have been over.
Marvel also confirmed that The Falcon and Winter Soldier original TV series will arrive on Disney Plus in fall, 2020. According to some tweeters on the floor, it is part of Phase 4, so would fill that fall, 2020 slot.
WandaVision, a Marvel original TV series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, became the next big news: Marvel confirmed it will arrive in spring, 2021.
And we have confirmation that Loki, the Marvel TV series starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular antihero, is coming to Disney Plus in spring, 2021.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also announced. We know very little about that one, although the title does tease the kind of multiverse madness that reared its head in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Doctor strange sequel arrives May 7, 2021.
Marvel's The Eternals movie, starring Angelina Jolie, will arrive Nov. 6, 2020. We also have Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, arriving February 2021.
And surprise... You thought that was all? Marvel Studios also announced Blade starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.
Here's what we and others have been tweeting from the panel floor.
And here's news on Falcon and Winter Soldier, set to star Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl.
