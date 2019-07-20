Marvel confirms Phase 4 release dates, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder and new Doctor Strange at Comic-Con

Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET

Today, at Comic-Con today Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios unveiled Phase 4 slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He hit the stage at Marvel's panel in Hall H Saturday night and announced at tantalizing suite of new superhero movies over the next two years including Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He also teased the answer to the biggest lingering question since the merger of Disney and Fox. How long until we see some X-Men or other Marvel superheroes join our faves?

Plans are apparently in the works.

Oh, and surprise! Blade is back.

Okay, let's catch our breath for a second!

Here is Marvel's Phase 4 schedule:

May 1, 2020: Black Widow

Black Widow Fall, 2020: Untitled

Untitled Nov. 6, 2020: The Eternals movie

The Eternals movie Feb. 12, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spring, 2021: WandaVision Disney Plus series

WandaVision Disney Plus series May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spring, 2021: Loki Disney Plus series

Loki Disney Plus series Summer, 2021: Untitled

Untitled Fall, 2021: The Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney Plus series

The Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney Plus series Nov. 5, 2021: Thor 4: Love and Thunder

The long-rumored Black Widow is definitely happening, and will star Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland will direct the movie, which is set to hit theaters May 1, 2020.

We even got a bit of footage.

#BlackWidow has been filming for 30 days. They showed us footage. Budapest! Natasha vs Yelena! Natasha vs Taskmasterrrrrrrr!! BRUTAL fights, great action, gorgeous shots. #SDCC #MarvelStudios #MarvelSDCC #AgentMLovesSDCC — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder is coming Nov. 5, 2021! It's The fourth in the series, starring Chris Hemsworth, with Taika Waititi on for writing and directing. Perhaps the biggest news: Taika Waititi has announced that Natalie Portman will be Lady Thor in Thor 4. Incredible stuff, especially since Jane and Thor's relationship seemed to have been over.

Marvel also confirmed that The Falcon and Winter Soldier original TV series will arrive on Disney Plus in fall, 2020. According to some tweeters on the floor, it is part of Phase 4, so would fill that fall, 2020 slot.

WandaVision, a Marvel original TV series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, became the next big news: Marvel confirmed it will arrive in spring, 2021.

And we have confirmation that Loki, the Marvel TV series starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular antihero, is coming to Disney Plus in spring, 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also announced. We know very little about that one, although the title does tease the kind of multiverse madness that reared its head in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Doctor strange sequel arrives May 7, 2021.

Marvel's The Eternals movie, starring Angelina Jolie, will arrive Nov. 6, 2020. We also have Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, arriving February 2021.

And surprise... You thought that was all? Marvel Studios also announced Blade starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali.

Here's what we and others have been tweeting from the panel floor.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ARRIVES MAY 7, 2021 #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/Mo0Zld8bFS — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/bVyOYjPLly — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Marvel’s 10 announcements for Phase 4 will include Disney+ series https://t.co/P8HVcOeZ5i — Fandom at SDCC (@getFANDOM) July 21, 2019

And here's news on Falcon and Winter Soldier, set to star Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl.

Daniel Brüle is coming to play Barron Zemo! Just appeared to threaten our heroes onstage in a remote appearance 🤭#MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019