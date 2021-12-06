Marvel confirms Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil (if he joins the MCU)

David Lee/Netflix

Charlie Cox is the man to play Daredevil now and in the future, Marvel chief Kevin Feige has confirmed.

During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Feige said that Cox would play Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- if the character appears in future projects.

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday.

"Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

Cox played Daredevil, a blind lawyer-by-day who fights crime as a masked vigilante by night, for three seasons before Netflix canceled the Marvel Television series at the end of 2018. Netflix said the character would "live on in future projects for Marvel" but the original deal between Marvel and Netflix prevented the character from appearing in any non-Netflix series of film for at least two years following Daredevil's cancelation.

Speculation has pointed to the possibility of Daredevil being revived in a Disney Plus series.