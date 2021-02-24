Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The full list of release dates

While we're nearing the end of Disney Plus hit WandaVision, there are thankfully more Marvel shows on the horizon, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the next series to keep us glued to the streaming platform. After that, the ball keeps rolling with Loki, and Disney Plus has revealed its exact release date. Look forward to the god of mischief's adventures premiering June 11.
Below you'll find the current release slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 in film and television. These are the expected dates, but as with many Marvel projects, keep on your toes in case the pandemic nudges releases further down the line.
Every upcoming MCU film
|Movie
|US release date
|UK release date
|Australia release date
|Black Widow
|May 7, 2021
|May 7, 2021
|29 April, 2021
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|July 9, 2021
|July 9, 2021
|July 8, 2021
|Eternals
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Oct. 28, 2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony)
|Dec. 17, 2021
|Dec. 17, 2021
|Currently N/A
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|Feb. 11, 2022
|Feb. 11, 2022
|Feb. 10, 2022
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|March 25, 2022
|March 25, 2022
|March 24, 2022
Upcoming Disney Plus series
|Series
|Release date
|WandaVision
|Jan. 15, 2021
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|March 19, 2021
|Loki
|June 11, 2021
|What If...?
|Summer, 2021
|Hawkeye
|2021
|Ms. Marvel
|2021
|Moon Knight
|2022
|She-Hulk
|2022
