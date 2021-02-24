Paramount Plus Marvel's Loki release date Spider-Man 3 title Control Spot robot online Powerball $90M drawing Wednesday Third stimulus check rules

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The full list of release dates

Disney has firmed up a few more dates to look forward to.

Listen
- 00:32
spider-man-far-from-home-sony

Tom Hiddleston is returning for the new Loki series.

 Sony Pictures

While we're nearing the end of Disney Plus hit WandaVision, there are thankfully more Marvel shows on the horizon, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the next series to keep us glued to the streaming platform. After that, the ball keeps rolling with Loki, and Disney Plus has revealed its exact release date. Look forward to the god of mischief's adventures premiering June 11.

Below you'll find the current release slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 in film and television. These are the expected dates, but as with many Marvel projects, keep on your toes in case the pandemic nudges releases further down the line.

Every upcoming MCU film

Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date
Black Widow May 7, 2021 May 7, 2021 29 April, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings July 9, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 8, 2021
Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Oct. 28, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 17, 2021 Currently N/A
Thor: Love and Thunder Feb. 11, 2022 Feb. 11, 2022 Feb. 10, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness March 25, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 24, 2022

Upcoming Disney Plus series

Series Release date
WandaVision Jan. 15, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier March 19, 2021
Loki June 11, 2021
What If...? Summer, 2021
Hawkeye 2021
Ms. Marvel 2021
Moon Knight 2022
She-Hulk 2022

Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

See all photos