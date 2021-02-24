Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The full list of release dates

Sony Pictures

While we're nearing the end of Disney Plus hit WandaVision, there are thankfully more Marvel shows on the horizon, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the next series to keep us glued to the streaming platform. After that, the ball keeps rolling with Loki, and Disney Plus has revealed its exact release date. Look forward to the god of mischief's adventures premiering June 11.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KXEG9kXbTh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 24, 2021

Below you'll find the current release slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 in film and television. These are the expected dates, but as with many Marvel projects, keep on your toes in case the pandemic nudges releases further down the line.

Every upcoming MCU film Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date Black Widow May 7, 2021 May 7, 2021 29 April, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings July 9, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 8, 2021 Eternals Nov. 5, 2021 Nov. 5, 2021 Oct. 28, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (with Sony) Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 17, 2021 Currently N/A Thor: Love and Thunder Feb. 11, 2022 Feb. 11, 2022 Feb. 10, 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness March 25, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 24, 2022