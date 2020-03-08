Marvel celebrates the women of the MCU for International Women's Day

Marvel

Aside from excitedly screaming at each other on the red carpet, Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have reunited for International Women's Day, marked on March 8 every year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Marvel's Black Widow twitter account tweeted a video of the two throwing back and forth the names of female superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "From Pepper Potts to Gamora... Peggy Carter to Captain Marvel... to all of us from Black Widow... here's to another 10 years of kick ass women. Happy International Women's Day," the two said in the video posted Sunday.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay from Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh! pic.twitter.com/8Q3p7GwmPT — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) March 8, 2020

Let's just quickly fill in a few big gaps on that list, all of whom appear in Avengers: Endgame's big women of the MCU moment: Valkyrie, Hope van Dyne, Okoye, Mantis, Shuri, Nebula and Scarlet Witch, who has a Disney Plus TV show coming out after all.

Not to mention the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which will introduce Natalie Portman as a female Thor. Plus, now that the X-Men have been swiped into Disney's Marvel toy box, we can retrospectively add X-23, Jean Grey, Rogue and more.

After the troubled The New Mutants finally makes it to cinemas in April, Marvel's next blockbuster is Black Widow, crawling in May 1. Natasha Romanoff's origin story will take her back to events post-2016's Captain America: Civil War. As she takes on new big bad Taskmaster, her past steps out from the shadows in the form of Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff.