Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Avengers: Endgame is 'definitive ending'

Avengers: Endgame will live up to its name, according to Marvel's Kevin Feige.

"We always wanted there to be a definitive ending," he said of the film that brings to a close the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Endgame is the 23rd film in the most successful film franchise of all time, with over $18.5 billion made. And that's before the biggest movie of the Infinity Saga is even released.

But Endgame won't be the end for the comic book characters leaping into our screens, the Marvel Studios president told Variety in a piece that published Tuesday.

Discussing the Marvel shows coming to streaming service Disney Plus, Feige said these new episodic adventures are "a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore." He said that shows like WandaVision and stories featuring Loki, Winter Soldier and Falcon and other MCU alumni will also "intersect with the movies in a very big way."

Bob Iger, CEO of Marvel parent Disney, said Feige has led the comic book studio to define "superheroes for a new era, greatly expanding their relevance across gender, generation and geography," with movies like 2017's record-breaking Black Panther, or this March's Captain Marvel. And as the MCU expands, viewers can expect even more diversity both in front of and behind the camera.

Shang-Chi will be the first Marvel movie to star an Asian lead, having just reportedly attached Destin Daniel Cretton to direct alongside Chinese-American writer Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). The Eternals is rumored to have already attached its female star in Angeline Jolie, and a Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson is nearing production.

Feige hinted there may even be some unannounced sequels still to come: "Some of these films will feature characters that you already know."

And did he just tease the fan theory that we may see Ironheart in a future film, or maybe even Shuri becoming the Black Panther?

"Some supporting characters will assume leading roles, while some new characters will be introduced," Feige said. "The reward for all of these films working is that we get to try to do it again and do it differently and learn from our mistakes and try something we haven't tried before."

Marvel certainly hasn't tried killing off its biggest characters yet, so maybe Endgame will be the tear-jerker people seem to expect.

Avengers: Endgame opens in Australia April 24, in the UK April 25 and in the US April 26.

Originally published 8:11 a.m. PT.