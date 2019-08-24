Marvel's Black Widow gets new footage, details at Disney D23 Expo

Black Widow is about to launch Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we have some very big questions. We've known for more than a few months now that Scarlett Johansson would be returning as Natasha Romanoff in her own standalone movie, but the new teaser shown at Disney's D23 Expo doesn't give up many answers. That doesn't mean it was boring though.

It remains to be seen if the footage will be released as a trailer for people who couldn't make it to D23.

At San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans were treated to the first look at 2020's Black Widow. The footage opened with a Budapest location tag and was met with wild applause. (In the MCU, Budapest was famously mentioned in passing between Black Widow and Hawkeye, and referenced in Captain Marvel by Nick Fury.) The D23 footage expands slightly on what was seen at SDCC, and also shows off a new white outfit for Black Widow.

Focused entirely on ScarJo and co-star Florence Pugh, the majority of the scene is a beautifully choreographed fight scene between the two, culminating in the reveal that Pugh was Black Widow's sister Yalena and this was merely her welcoming sister Natasha home.

"Why do you always do that thing?" Yelena asks Natasha. What thing? "The pose, the fighting pose. You're a total poser." #Marvel #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/aqMIBeXHUu — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Pugh told Syfy Wire at SDCC the film is about a badass discovering her history, and also "it's about these broken, raw, wicked, powerful women. They are equal, they fight in the same way, they are compatible, and they are healing in the same way."

Now playing: Watch this: Marvel's Phase 4 plan explained

Notably, Black Widow is the first film to be solely written and directed by women: Jac Schaeffer penned the script and Cate Shortland is directing.

Black Widow footage: INTENSE! Florence Pugh plays her sister, and our first glimpse of THE TASKMASTER???!!!! #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/0oHx5wTb0Q — cait petrakovitz 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Black Widow will be released May 1, 2020, as the 24th MCU film, and also stars Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and ComicBook.com.