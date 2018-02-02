Marvel's "Black Panther" is coming to theaters in the US on Feb. 16, but some fans can grab a showtime a few days early if they act fast.

Marvel Studios announced Friday on Twitter that there will be a series of fan screenings on Monday, Feb. 12, taking place in several major cities, including New York, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and others. Tickets are available on the Seeitfirst website.

The kingdom has come. Sign up now for an early #BlackPanther @IMAX fan screening on 2/12 in select citites! Don't see your city, you can still watch the cast & filmmaker Q&A live on @Twitter at 6:30PM EST. Tweet questions with #BlackPantherLive. https://t.co/AF9DcVemip pic.twitter.com/nRzj5gXtEH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 2, 2018

The screening will also include a live Q&A session with the cast, that will also stream on Twitter at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

"Black Panther" will release first in the UK on Feb. 9, in Australia on Feb. 15 and in the the US on Feb. 16.