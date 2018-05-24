Enlarge Image Comedy Central

For Black Panther fans who didn't scrutinize the end credits, here's a bit of trivia.

South African-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has a cameo in the blockbuster Marvel movie.

A Reddit user posted on Tuesday that Noah shows up in the credits as the voice of the character Griot, according to Vanity Fair.

Griot is the artificial intelligence system designed by Shuri for the virtual plane that guidescharacter Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) during an epic battle scene in the film.

"Griot" is also the West African word for storyteller, and many of the Blank Panther characters speak the South African language of Xhosa.

Back in February on a behind-the-scenes segment, Noah praised Black Panther as an "amazing Marvel film" and revealed that the film had a personal connection for him.

"It was extra special for me because the people speak Xhosa in the movie," Noah said in the segment. "There were subtitles, and I was like, 'I don't need your subtitles! I don't need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom.'"

Black Panther is now available on Blu-Ray and Digital HD.