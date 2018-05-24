Enlarge Image Comedy Central

Black Panther fans who paid close attention to the end credits of the blockbuster Marvel movie have uncovered an interesting bit of trivia.

The South African-born comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah has an interesting cameo in Black Panther.

A Reddit user posted on Tuesday that Noah shows up in the end credits of the movie as the voice of the character Griot.

Griot is the artificial intelligence system designed by Shuri for the virtual plane that guides the character Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) during the battle scene in the film, according to reports from Vanity Fair on Tuesday.

Even more interesting, the name Griot is also the West African word for storyteller, and many of the Blank Panther characters speak the South African language of Xhosa.

Back in February on a behind-the-scenes segment during The Daily Show on Comedy Central, host Noah praised Blank Panther for being "an amazing Marvel film" and revealed that the film had a more personal connection for him.

"It was extra special for me because the people speak Xhosa in the movie," Noah said in the segment. "There were subtitles, and I was like, 'I don't need your subtitles! I don't need your subtitles! This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom."

Black Panther is now available on Blu-Ray and Digital HD.